Delhi reports 1,109 new Covid-19 cases, 9 deaths; positivity rate at 11.23%

The detection of fresh cases took Delhi's overall caseload to 19,92,881 while the death toll rose to 26,420.

Delhi | Coronavirus | Omicron

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

coronavirus
The number of active cases stands at 5,559, out of which 3,954 patients are being treated in home isolation.

Delhi on Saturday recorded 1,109 fresh COVID-19 cases, with an increased positivity rate of 11.23 per cent, and nine fatalities due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, Delhi's caseload went up to 19,92,881 and the death toll to 26,420, as per the latest bulletin.

Delhi on Friday had logged 1,417 COVID-19 cases, with a positivity rate of 7.53 per cent, and three fatalities.

On Thursday, the city recorded 1,964 COVID-19 cases with a test positivity rate of 9.42 per cent, and eight deaths.

The fresh cases on Saturday came out of 9,874 tests conducted the previous day, the bulletin said.

Eight fatalities and 1,652 cases of Covid were logged in the city on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 9.92 per cent.

On Tuesday, the national capital reported 917 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 19.20 per cent and three deaths due to the infection.

On Monday, the city had logged 1,227 cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 per cent, while eight people died due to the disease.

Before this, the city had logged more than 2,000 cases daily for 12 consecutive days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, August 21 2022. 00:34 IST

