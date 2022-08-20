JUST IN
Business Standard

Maharashtra sees 1,855 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally at 11,866

Of new cases, Mumbai Circle led with 1,229, followed by Pune Circle (263), Nashik Circle (117), Nagpur Circle (112), Kolhapur Circle (48), Latur Circle (33), Akola Circle (27), Aurangabad Circle (26)

Topics
Maharashtra | Coronavirus | Omicron

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a woman for a COVID-19 test amid a surge in coronavirus cases.
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 1,855 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, which took the tally to 80,82,551 and the toll to 1,48,193, a health department official said.

A day earlier, the state saw 2,285 cases and five fatalities.

Of the new cases, Mumbai Circle led with 1,229, followed by Pune Circle (263), Nashik Circle (117), Nagpur Circle (112), Kolhapur Circle (48), Latur Circle (33), Akola Circle (27) and Aurangabad Circle (26).

Both the COID-19 deaths took place in the Mumbai Circle, which comprises the metropolis and several surrounding districts, the official informed.

The recovery count increased by 1,720 in the past 24 hours and touched 79,22,492, leaving Maharashtra with an active caseload of 11,866.

Mumbai accounts for 5,825 active cases, followed by 1,923 in Thane and 1,637 in Pune, he said.

The overall number of coronavirus tests in Maharashtra reached 8,38,07,615 after 32,030 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, he added.

As per the state health department data, the recovery rate is 98.02 per cent and the fatality rate stands at 1.83 per cent.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 5.79 per cent, as per the data.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 8082551; fresh cases 1855; death toll 148193; recoveries 79,22,492; active cases 11,866; total tests 8,38,07,615.

First Published: Sat, August 20 2022. 22:15 IST

