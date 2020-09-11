JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Madhya Pradesh govt will provide 15 ventilators to AIIMS Bhopal: Minister
Business Standard

Maharashtra: Aurangabad records 437 fresh Covid-19 cases, 13 deaths

As many as 437 patients have tested positive for coronavirus infection in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, raising the caseload in the region to 27,289, an official said on Friday

Topics
aurangabad | Maharashtra | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Aurangabad 

Coronavirus
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a nasal sample from a woman at a local health center to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease

As many as 437 patients have

tested positive for coronavirus infection in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, raising the caseload in the region to 27,289, an official said on Friday.

Apart from this, 13 COVID-19 patients died of the infection on Thursday that has taken the toll to 782 in the district, the official said.

Of the 27,289 cases reported so far, 20,704 patients have recovered from the infection, he said.

Among the 437 fresh cases, 97 are from Aurangabad city, followed by 164 from the district, 73 were detected at city entry points and 103 were detected by mobile swab collection teams, the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, September 11 2020. 15:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU