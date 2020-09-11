Rajasthan reports seven additional fatalities; total deaths now at 1,199

recorded seven more fatalities due to the novel on Friday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 1,199, according to a health department bulletin.

The state also reported 740 new cases, taking the total number of people infected by COVID-19 in the state to 98,116.

As per the bulletin, 79,222 people have been discharged after treatment till now.

In Jaipur, the death toll from the infection is 295 followed by 116 in Jodhpur, 89 in Bikaner, 86 in Kota, 82 in Ajmer and 73 in Bharatpur, 48 in Pali, 44 in Nagaur, 33 in Udaipur, 31 in Alwar, 24 in Barmer and 22 in Dholpur.

Of the new cases, 115 were recorded in Jaipur, 89 in Jodhpur, 51 in Bikaner, 47 in Kota, 82 in Alwar, 55 in Sikar, 66 in Ajmer besides cases reported in other districts of the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)