South Korea reports 176 new Covid-19 cases, tally now reaches 21,919

reported 176 new cases on Friday, raising the total number of infections to 21,919.

The daily caseload stayed below 200 for nine consecutive days, but it has continued to grow in triple digits since August 14, reports Xinhua news agency.

It was attributed to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi.

Of the new cases, 61 were Seoul residents, 47 from Gyeonggi and 15 were imported.

Four more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 350.

The total fatality rate stood at 1.60 per cent.

A total of 256 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, taking the combined number to 17,616.

The total recovery rate was 80.37 per cent.

Since January 3, the country has tested more than 2.11 million people, among whom 2,067,869 tested negative for the virus and 29,423 are being checked.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)