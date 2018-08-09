Maharashtra bandh: Security beefed up, schools and colleges remain open

Security has been beefed up in Maharashtra as Sakal Maratha Samaj, an umbrella body of has called for a state-wide bandh on Thursday over reservation issue.

Addressing the media, a leader of the Sakal Maratha Samaj, said that the state-wide bandh would be observed in a peaceful manner from 8 am to 6 pm. However, the bandh will not be observed in the



"We have called for a state-wide bandh on August 9. The bandh will not be observed in Navi Mumbai, due to some sensitive issue. Essential services, schools and colleges have been excluded from the bandh called by us," Jadhavrao said.

He also urged the community members to not commit suicide over the issue and maintain their calm.

Meanwhile, police officials have also been deployed across the state to contain any unpleasant situation. "Adequate police deployment has been done to ensure peaceful bandh," Manjunath Shinghe, Mumbai Police PRO said.

All departments and affiliated colleges of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Aurangabad will remain closed today in view of the bandh.

The Maratha community has been agitating across the state demanding reservation in government jobs and education. Last month, Maratha Kranti Morcha had taken to streets to press for the community's demand for reservation. Some of its members had also committed suicide during the protest.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured that his government will provide reservation to Marthas in accordance with law.