American Airlines starts New York-Delhi flight from November 12

American Airlines has started a daily flight on New York-Delhi route from November 12 onwards, a statement said on Monday.
The New York-Delhi service will be operated through Boeing 777-300 aircraft that has 8 first-class seats, 52 business-class seats, 28 premium economy seats and 216 economy-class seats, the airline's statement noted.
American and IndiGo had in September announced that they have entered into a codeshare agreement that allows the former to sell seats on the latter's flights on 29 domestic routes.
Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 last year amid the Covid pandemic. However, limited international passenger flights been permitted since July last year under air bubble arrangements that India has formed with approximately 28 countries.
