Maharashtra citizens have not liked EC's Sena decision: Ajit Pawar

-
ALSO READ
Power does not remain with anyone forever, says NCP leader Ajit Pawar
MVA's collapse, its aftermath kept political pot boiling in Maha in 2022
Why EC was in hurry to decide Sena case, asks NCP leader Ajit Pawar
Filing cases, arresting Opposition leaders Centre's flagship project: Pawar
Don't know if Shiv Sena wanted to ditch BJP, ally with Cong in 2017: Pawar
-
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar on Monday said people of Maharashtra have not liked the Election Commission's decision to recognise the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the real Shiv Sena.
On February 17, the EC had allotted the 'Shiv Sena' name and bow and arrow symbol to the Shinde faction, in the process delivering a blow to Uddhav Thackeray whose father Bal Thackeray had founded the outfit in 1966.
Campaigning for the Kasba Assembly bypoll scheduled for February 26, Pawar said people have the opportunity to show their displeasure at the EC by voting for the Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate Ravindra Dhangekar.
"The decision given by EC was not liked by the people of Maharashtra and the voters of Shiv Sena, The voters have got an opportunity to express their displeasure through this bypoll. This displeasure will be seen in the results," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 07:26 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU