PM Modi stopped Ukraine War to evacuate 22,500 Indian students: JP Nadda
Business Standard

Maharashtra citizens have not liked EC's Sena decision: Ajit Pawar

On February 17, the EC had allotted the 'Shiv Sena' name and bow and arrow symbol to the Shinde faction

Topics
Maharashtra | Shiv Sena | Election Commission

Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar speaks to the media as he visits Serum Institute of India where the fire broke out, in Pune
Ajit Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar on Monday said people of Maharashtra have not liked the Election Commission's decision to recognise the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the real Shiv Sena.

On February 17, the EC had allotted the 'Shiv Sena' name and bow and arrow symbol to the Shinde faction, in the process delivering a blow to Uddhav Thackeray whose father Bal Thackeray had founded the outfit in 1966.

Campaigning for the Kasba Assembly bypoll scheduled for February 26, Pawar said people have the opportunity to show their displeasure at the EC by voting for the Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate Ravindra Dhangekar.

"The decision given by EC was not liked by the people of Maharashtra and the voters of Shiv Sena, The voters have got an opportunity to express their displeasure through this bypoll. This displeasure will be seen in the results," he said.

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 07:26 IST

