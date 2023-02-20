3.4-magnitude earthquake hits Katra belt of Jammu and Kashmir, no casualty

An of 3.4 magnitude hit the Katra belt of Monday night, officials said.

There was no casualty or damage to property reported from anywhere, they said.

The quake struck at 10.07 pm at a depth of 25 km, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The epicentre was 89 km east of Katra.

Tremors were felt in Reasi and Doda districts in the Union territory.

On February 17, an of 3.6 magnitude hit the Katra belt.

