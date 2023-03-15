JUST IN
Business Standard

First of 4 abort missions of Gaganyaan in May: Centre tells Lok Sabha

The first of the four abort missions for India's maiden human spaceflight Gaganyaan is planned for May this year, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Topics
Lok Sabha | Gaganyaan mission

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

ISRO successfully conducts the qualification test of Cryogenic Engine for the Gaganyaan programme in Tamil Nadu's Mahendragiri. (ANI Photo)
Gaganyaan

"The first test vehicle mission, TV-D1, is planned in May 2023, followed by the second test vehicle TV-D2 mission and first uncrewed mission of Gaganyaan (LVM3-G1) in the first quarter of 2024," Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

"The second series of test vehicle missions (TV-D3& D4) and LVM3-G2 mission with robotic payload is planned next. The crewed mission is planned by end of 2024 based on the outcome of the successful test vehicle and uncrewed missions," he said.

Singh said the total expenditure incurred for Gaganyaan programme as on October 30, 2022 was Rs 3,040 crore.

He said the Human-rated Launch Vehicle Systems (HLVM3) are tested and qualified.

"All propulsion systems tests for higher margins completed. The Test Vehicle TV-D1 mission for demonstration of crew escape system designed, and stage for first flight realised. The Crew Module structure for TV-D1 mission is delivered. Static tests of all Crew Escape System motors have been completed. Batch testing is in progress," Singh said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 23:34 IST

