Over 150k illegal foreigners detected in Assam, more than 30k deported

Over 150k illegal foreigners have been detected in Assam, and more than 30,000 of them have been deported from the state, the state Assembly was informed on Wednesday.
Implementation of Assam Accord Minister Atul Bora stated in a written response to a question from AGP MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita that a total of 1,53,129 foreigners staying unlawfully in Assam have been discovered thus far through the Foreigners Tribunal (FT).
As many as 32,193 of them arrived prior to 1971, while 120,936 did so subsequently, he added.
According to the minister, the government has so far deported 30,067 illegal foreigners from Assam but did not provide information on their country of origin.
Bora also said that 98.5 per cent of the construction on the fencing along the India-Bangladesh border has been finished.
"Fence work for 4.35 km of the border in the Cachar-Karimganj area is still pending due to objections by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB)," he added.
The minister added that because the border in Dhubri-Mankachar crosses through low-lying areas, the fence could not be built for its 6.11 km length.
First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 07:25 IST
