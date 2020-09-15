JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Donald Trump presides as Israel, 2 Arab states sign historic pacts

Chennai Port extends carrying time to 7 days for DP world, PSA Singapore
Business Standard

Maharashtra Congress to protest against govt's onion export ban tomorrow

The Central government on Monday banned the export of all varieties of onions with immediate effect to increase availability and curb prices of the commodity in the domestic market

Topics
onion exports | Centre | Maharashtra

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Onion, onion prices
The Congress will stage a statewide protest on Wednesday, seeking immediate withdrawal of the export ban, Thorat said

Onion, onion prices

The Maharashtra Congress will stage a statewide protest on Wednesday demanding withdrawal of the Centre's "unjust" decision to ban export of onions, state revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat said.

The Central government on Monday banned the export of all varieties of onions with immediate effect to increase availability and curb prices of the commodity in the domestic market.

"Farmers hoped to get good prices for their onions.

But the whimsical Modi government at the Centre suddenly banned export of onions. The Congress will stage a statewide protest on Wednesday, seeking immediate withdrawal of the export ban," Thorat, who is also state Congress chief, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 23:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU