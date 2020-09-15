Maharashtra Congress to protest against govt's onion export ban tomorrow

The will stage a statewide protest on Wednesday demanding withdrawal of the Centre's "unjust" decision to ban export of onions, state revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat said.

The Central government on Monday banned the export of all varieties of onions with immediate effect to increase availability and curb prices of the commodity in the domestic market.

"Farmers hoped to get good prices for their onions.

But the whimsical Modi government at the suddenly banned export of onions. The will stage a statewide protest on Wednesday, seeking immediate withdrawal of the export ban," Thorat, who is also state chief, said.

