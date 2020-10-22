Maharashtra coronavirus update: 2,340 prisoners test positive for Covid-19

-
As many as 2,340 prisoners and 519 jail staff tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra till Wednesday, as per the state prison department.
"Total 2,340 prisoners and 519 jail staff tested positive for COVID19 in Maharashtra prisons till now, of which, 2,194 prisoners and 495 jail staff have recovered," it said.Moreover, six prisoners and six jail staff members have died due to COVID-19 so far.
Around 10,668 prisoners have been released till now from prisons on emergency parole and on bail following government order and recommendations of High Power Committee (HPC) to prevent spread of COVID-19 inside prisons of Maharashtra.The current population of prisons in Maharashtra is 27,756 while the actual capacity of prisons is 23,217.
With 1,58,852 total active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. While 14,15,679 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, 42,633 have died so far. The state has reported a total of 16,17,658, COVID-19 cases so far, as per the Health Ministry on Wednesday.
