Andhra Pradesh coronavirus update: Deaths cross 6,500 mark in the state

Coronavirus deaths in Andhra Pradesh have crossed the 6,500 mark to reach 6,508 deaths with 28 more fatalities on Wednesday.
Chittoor accounts for the highest Covid deaths - 752, followed by Guntur (594), East Godavari (593), Prakasam (563) and others.
On Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh reported 3,746 more infections, raising the state's tally to 7.93 lakh, inching closer to the 8 lakh mark.
East Godavari accounted for the highest number of infections in the past 24 hours, followed by West Godavari (519), Krishna (503), Chittoor (437), Guntur (396) and Anantapur (301).
Other places include Srikakulam (167), Kadapa (166), Visakhapatnam (138), Vizianagaram (134), Prakasam (127), Nellore (116) and Kurnool (65).
Recoveries once again continued to outnumber infections. In the past 24 hours, 4,739 more patients recovered from the virus, raising the total recoveries to 7.54 lakh.
Of the 7.93 lakh cases, active cases currently plummeted to 32,376.
With 74,422 Covid tests in the past 24 hours, the southern state has tested 72.7 lakh samples for the virus.
