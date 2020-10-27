Maharashtra coronavirus update: 369 Covid cases, 32 deaths in Pune district

district reported 369 new



cases in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 3,20,112 on Monday, a health official said.

With 32 fatalities, the death toll in the district reached 7,733, he added.

Also, 410 patients were discharged from hospitals," the official said.

"Of the 369 cases, 147 were detected in the Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 1,59,845 cases so far.

"With 124 new cases, the tally in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation areas rose to 86,924," he said.

