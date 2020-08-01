JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Goa coronavirus update: 280 cases, 3 deaths; count goes past 6,000-mark
Business Standard

Maharashtra coronavirus update: Case count crosses 15,000-mark in Nashik

The number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra's Nashik district crossed the 15,000-mark on Saturday and rose to 15,019 with addition of 603 patients in the day said.

Topics
Coronavirus | Maharashtra | Nashik

Press Trust of India  |  Nashik 

Coronavirus
Health workers wearing PPE kit check the temperature, blood oxygen screening of a child for Covid-19 symptoms at a residential building

The number of COVID-19 cases in

Maharashtra's Nashik district crossed the 15,000-mark on Saturday and rose to 15,019 with addition of 603 patients in the day, health officials said.

With six more deaths, all from the city, the toll went up to 505 in the district, they said.

With 217 people being discharged in the day, the count of recovered cases went up to 11,344, according to officials.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 22:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU