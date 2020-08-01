Maharashtra coronavirus update: Case count crosses 15,000-mark in Nashik

The number of COVID-19 cases in



Maharashtra's district crossed the 15,000-mark on Saturday and rose to 15,019 with addition of 603 patients in the day, health officials said.

With six more deaths, all from the city, the toll went up to 505 in the district, they said.

With 217 people being discharged in the day, the count of recovered cases went up to 11,344, according to officials.

