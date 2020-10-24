Maharashtra coronavirus update: State records over 6,400 new cases

-
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 6,417 new COVID-19 cases and 137 deaths, according to the state's Public Health Department.
The state's COVID tally climbed to 16,38,961, including 1,40,194 active cases, 14,55,107 recoveries and 43,152 deaths.
Mumbai recorded 1,257 new coronavirus cases, 898 recoveries, and 50 deaths.
The total cases in the state's capital reached 2,50,061, including 19,554 active cases, 2,19,152 recoveries, and 10,016 deaths, according to the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai.
India reported 53,370 new coronavirus cases taking the total infections to over 78 lakhs, according to the Union Health Ministry's data on Saturday.
With 650 new deaths, the cumulative toll stands at 1,17,956.
