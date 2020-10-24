JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

'Ayodhya's Ramlila seen by over 100 mn viewers on various platforms'

Mouthwashes, oral rinses may inactivate human coronavirus, shows study
Business Standard

Andhra Pradesh coronavirus update: State reports 3,342 new cases, 22 deaths

A total of 3,342 new Covid-19 cases and 22 deaths were reported from Andhra Pradesh on Saturday

Topics
Coronavirus | Andhra Pradesh | Coronavirus Tests

ANI  |  General News 

coronavirus

A total of 3,342 new COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths were reported from Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

According to the state Health Department, the total number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 8,04,026, including 31,469 active cases and 7,65,991 recoveries.

Of the casualties reported in the last 24 hours, four each have been reported from Chittoor, Guntur and Krishna, two each from Anantapur, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam and one each in Kadapa, Prakasam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari. The death toll in the state has gone up to 6,566.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, October 24 2020. 23:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU