Andhra Pradesh coronavirus update: State reports 3,342 new cases, 22 deaths

A total of 3,342 new COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths were reported from on Saturday.

According to the state Health Department, the total number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 8,04,026, including 31,469 active cases and 7,65,991 recoveries.

Of the casualties reported in the last 24 hours, four each have been reported from Chittoor, Guntur and Krishna, two each from Anantapur, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam and one each in Kadapa, Prakasam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari. The in the state has gone up to 6,566.

