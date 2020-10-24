Rajasthan coronavirus update: 1,852 new cases, 12 deaths reported

-
As many as 1,852 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths have been reported from Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Saturday.
With this, the total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 1,84,422, including 17,100 active cases and 1,65,496 recoveries.
So far, 1,826 deaths have been reported from the state.
Meanwhile, With 53,370 new COVID-19 cases, India's total cases surged to 78,14,682 on Saturday, including 6,80,680 active cases, 70,16,046 recoveries, and 43,015 deaths.
