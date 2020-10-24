JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Surat coronavirus update: City sees 237 new cases, 257 recoveries, 3 deaths

'Ayodhya's Ramlila seen by over 100 mn viewers on various platforms'
Business Standard

Rajasthan coronavirus update: 1,852 new cases, 12 deaths reported

As many as 1,852 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths have been reported from Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Saturday.

Topics
Coronavirus | rajasthan | Coronavirus Tests

ANI  |  General News 

Coronavirus, Masks

As many as 1,852 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths have been reported from Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Saturday.

With this, the total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 1,84,422, including 17,100 active cases and 1,65,496 recoveries.

So far, 1,826 deaths have been reported from the state.

Meanwhile, With 53,370 new COVID-19 cases, India's total cases surged to 78,14,682 on Saturday, including 6,80,680 active cases, 70,16,046 recoveries, and 43,015 deaths.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, October 24 2020. 22:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU