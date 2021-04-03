Maharashtra Covid update: 4,334 new cases in Nashik district, 22 die

-
Nashik district in Maharashtra on
Saturday reported 4,334 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally to 1,93,625 while 22 fatalities pushed the toll to 2,447, officials said.
A total of 3,098 people were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Nashik district so far to 1,61,743, they said.
With 12,455 new tests, the number of samples tested in the district so far has gone up to 7,74,728, they added.
