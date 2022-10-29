Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at soap factory in Palghar; no casualties

A blaze broke out at a soap factory in Boisar area of Maharashtra's district on Saturday and no casualties were reported in the incident, police said.

The fire erupted in the factory around 3.30 pm, following which the fire brigade and local police were alerted, an official said.

A firefighting operation was initiated and the blaze was doused in an hour, he said.

No casualties were reported in the incident, as the factory was closed at the time, the official said, adding that a probe has been launched to ascertain the cause of the blaze.

