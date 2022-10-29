JUST IN
Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at soap factory in Palghar; no casualties
Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at soap factory in Palghar; no casualties

Maharashtra | Palghar | Fire accident

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Fire
Representational image

A blaze broke out at a soap factory in Boisar area of Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday and no casualties were reported in the incident, police said.

The fire erupted in the factory around 3.30 pm, following which the fire brigade and local police were alerted, an official said.

A firefighting operation was initiated and the blaze was doused in an hour, he said.

No casualties were reported in the incident, as the factory was closed at the time, the official said, adding that a probe has been launched to ascertain the cause of the blaze.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, October 29 2022. 17:50 IST

