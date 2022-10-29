JUST IN
Business Standard

Pak drone spotted close to border in Punjab, returns after BSF opens fire

A drone from Pakistan was spotted close to the international border here, said officials on Saturday

Topics
Drone | Punjab | BSF jawans

Press Trust of India  |  Ferozepur 

anti-drone systems
Representative image

A drone from Pakistan was spotted close to the international border here, said officials on Saturday.

The unmanned aerial vehicle flew back to Pakistan after the Border Security Force troops fired at it, they said. The BSF personnel fired at least 18 rounds towards the drone, they said.

A search operation is underway, they said.

On the night of October 27, the BSF had recovered a huge cache of firearms and ammunition in the Ferozepur sector.

The BSF troops had recovered a bag along the Indo-Pakistan border and had found six AK-47 assault rifles, three pistols and 200 live rounds from it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, October 29 2022. 17:39 IST

