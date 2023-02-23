JUST IN
Supreme Court grants interim bail to detained Congress leader Pawan Khera
Google blatantly disobeying CCI orders, charges app developers 11-26%: ADIF
Moderna's Q4 profit tumbles to 70% as Covid-19 vaccine sales fall
59% of long Covid patients suffered organ damage a year later: Study
Shares of 8 Adani Group firms ended the day in negative territory
Airbus close to landing large order from IndiGo: French FM Bruno Le Maire
90% of Indian female blue-collar employees vouch for pay parity: Report
India, Sri Lanka agree to increase 'complexity' of bilateral exercises: MoD
This malware steals social media credentials under ChatGPT app disguise
Bhutan FM talks about geopolitical tensions in Asia Economic Dialogue
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Deputy NSA calls for adoption of new technologies for railway security
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Maharashtra government to construct 72 hostels for OBC students: Minister

Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil has instructed all district collectors to allot land for these proposed hostels at the earliest, he said at a press meet here in central Maharashtra

Topics
OBC quota | Maharashtra

Press Trust of India  |  Aurangabad 

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil
Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil

The Maharashtra government is planning to construct 72 hostels for students belonging to Other Backward Classes across all the 36 districts of the state, Cabinet Minister of Co-operation, OBC and Bahujan Welfare Atul Save said on Thursday.

Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil has instructed all district collectors to allot land for these proposed hostels at the earliest, he said at a press meet here in central Maharashtra. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Aurangabad (East) will be holding an employment drive for youths in the city on Saturday (February 25). Around 40 companies, banks and skill development agencies are expected to take part in the drive. Talking about the OBC ministry and welfare schemes launched by it, Save said, "We plan to construct 72 hostels in 36 districts in Maharashtra for OBC students. Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil has instructed all district collectors to expedite the procedure to make land available for the same." The state government has increased the number of foreign scholarships from 10 previously to 50 now, the minister said. A training programme to fly aeroplanes has seen enrollment of 20 male candidates this year. From next year, 20 female candidates will be enrolled under the programme, Save said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on OBC quota

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 20:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU