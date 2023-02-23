JUST IN
Moderna's Q4 profit tumbles to 70% as Covid-19 vaccine sales fall
59% of long Covid patients suffered organ damage a year later: Study
Shares of 8 Adani Group firms ended the day in negative territory
Airbus close to landing large order from IndiGo: French FM Bruno Le Maire
90% of Indian female blue-collar employees vouch for pay parity: Report
India, Sri Lanka agree to increase 'complexity' of bilateral exercises: MoD
This malware steals social media credentials under ChatGPT app disguise
Bhutan FM talks about geopolitical tensions in Asia Economic Dialogue
India firms should also share blame for trade imbalance with China: EAM
6.8 magnitude earthquake hits Tajikistan, PM Modi takes stock of situation
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Airbus close to landing large order from IndiGo: French FM Bruno Le Maire
icon-arrow-left
Google blatantly disobeying CCI orders, charges app developers 11-26%: ADIF
Business Standard

Moderna's Q4 profit tumbles to 70% as Covid-19 vaccine sales fall

The company had said last month that it recorded USD 18.4 billion in sales from its COVID-19 vaccine last year, and it expects about USD 5 billion in 2023

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine

AP  |  Cambridge 

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine

Moderna's fourth-quarter profit tumbled 70per cent as COVID-19 vaccine sales fell and the drugmaker caught up on a royalty payment.

Moderna said Thursday that its cost of sales jumped nearly a billion dollars to USD 1.9 billion in the final quarter of 2022. That included a USD 400 million payment to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases tied to a new license agreement started in December.

The drugmaker's profit fell to USD 1.46 billion, or USD 3.61 per share.

Total revenue dropped 29 per cent t o USD 5.08 billion.

Analysts expected earnings of USD 4.60 per share on USD 5.02 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.

Moderna's Spikevax is the company's main source of revenue, outside of grants and money from collaborations.

The company had said last month that it recorded USD 18.4 billion in sales from its COVID-19 vaccine last year, and it expects about USD 5 billion in 2023.

Shares of Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna Inc. slipped 1 per cent to USD 156 in premarket trading.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 20:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU