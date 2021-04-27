Maharashtra govt floats global tender to procure Remdesivir, oxygen

-
ALSO READ
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
Covid: EC bans rallies, public meetings in West Bengal from 7 pm to 10 am
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
-
The Maharashtra government has floated a global tender to procure 1 million Remdesivir vials, 40,000 oxygen concentrators and 25,000 metric tonnes of oxygen in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Tuesday.
Bidders have been given three days to quote their prices for the supply of these items, he told reporters here.
"A global tender has been floated for 1 million Remdesivir vials, 40,000 oxygen concentrators, 132 PSA (pressure swing absorption) plants for oxygen, 25,000 MT of liquid medical oxygen and 27 oxygen ISO tanks for storing the life-saving gas as buffer stock for emergency use," he said.
All powers have been delegated to a three-member committee for the procurement of these quoted items, he said.
The government has given three days to the bidders to quote their prices.
"You can also call it an expression of interest, where we will come to know about the expectations of suppliers," the minister said.
Maharashtra is facing shortage of the liquid medical oxygen and Remdesivir injections are in high demand for treating COVID-19 patients amid the surge in cases of the viral infection.
On Monday, the state reported 48,700 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of infections to 43,43,727, while 524 deaths pushed the toll to 65,284, as per official figures.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU