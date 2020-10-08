Maharashtra govt holds meet on sugar industry issues; Pawar attends

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Serving, former soldiers exempted from panchayat property tax
Sharad Pawar meets Goyal, urges govt to rethink ban on export of onions
Maharashtra govt had nothing to do with Kangana's office demolition: Pawar
'Nobody is unhappy,' say two NCP leaders after meeting party chief
Maharashtra committed to protect, conserve Western Ghats: Uddhav Thackeray
-
The Maharashtra co-operation
department on Thursday held a meeting here to discuss issues faced by the sugar industry in the state.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who attended the meeting, said financial assistance to sugar factories and for enthanol projects were among the issues discussed at the meeting.
State Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Co-operation Minister Balasaheb Patil and Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil were present in the meeting.
Officials from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), State Co-operative Bank and representatives of the sugar union were also in attendance.
"We mainly discussed three issues in the meeting viz. financial assistance for ethanol projects, financial assistance to sugar factories and restructuring of loans to sugar factories, Sharad Pawar tweeted after the meeting.
The former Union agriculture minister also thanked NABARD officials for taking a "considerate view" during the meeting and for their assurance to examine all the issues to resolve the "crisis" being faced by the industry in the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU