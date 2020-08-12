JUST IN
Maharashtra govt slashes charges for coronavirus tests by Rs 300

The Maharashtra government has reduced by Rs 300 the rates of COVID-19 tests conducted by laboratories, bringing them in the range of Rs 1,900 to Rs 2,500

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A health worker in PPE collects a sample using a swab from a girl at a local health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease at Ajmeri Gate area

The Maharashtra government has

reduced by Rs 300 the rates of COVID-19 tests conducted by laboratories, bringing them in the range of Rs 1,900 to Rs 2,500.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said this in a statement on Wednesday.

"The maximum charges for testing now stand at Rs 1,900, Rs 2,200 and Rs 2,500. No laboratory can charge above these prescribed rates," he said.

"This decision was taken by the state-appointed committee to regulate the COVID-19 testing charges so that patients do not face any financial burden," the minister said.

The test charges vary depending on the collection of swabs from home or through viral transport media (VTM) from hospitals.

On the cost of PPE kits as well as other necessary equipment, Tope said, "The prices of these items have gone down as well thanks to the increased supply.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 12 2020. 20:12 IST

