Maharashtra govt transfers 20 IAS officers including education commissioner

The Maharashtra government transferred 20 IAS officers, including Medical Education Commissioner Virendra Singh, who has been posted as Managing Director of Maha IT Corporation in Mumbai

Topics
Maharashtra | IAS officers | Maharashtra government

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Shutterstock

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday night transferred 20 IAS officers, including Medical Education Commissioner Virendra Singh, who has been posted as Managing Director of Maha IT Corporation in Mumbai.

Shushil Chavan, Collector of Aurangabad district, has been posted as Development Commissioner (Un-organised Labour) and transferred to Mumbai, according to an official statement. Ajay Gulhane, an IAS officer of the 2010-batch who was serving as Collector of Chandrapur district, has been appointed Additional Muncipal Commissioner of Nagpur. Deepak Kumar Meena, Additional Municipal Commissioner of Nagpur, has been named Additional Tribal Commissioner of Thane. Vinay Gowda, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zilla Parishad (ZP) of Satara, will be the new Collector of Chandrapur. R K Gawade, CEO of Nandurbar ZP, has been posted as Additional Chief Electoral Officer and moved to Mumbai. Manik Gursal has been posted as Additional Commissioner (Industries). Shivraj Srikant Patil, Joint MD of CIDCO (City and Industrial Development Corporation), will take over as MD of Mahanand, a state-run body, in Mumbai, while Astik Kumar Pandey is the new Collector of Aurangabad district. Deepak Singla, MD, Maharashtra State Co-Operative Tribal Development Corporation in Nashik, has been posted as Joint Commissioner MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority). IAS officer S C Patil has been posted as Joint Secretary, Deputy Chief Minister's Office in Mantralaya (state secretariat) in Mumbai. R D Nivatkar, Collector of Mumbai, will also function as Commissioner of Medical Education besides looking after his current assignment. Senior bureaucrat R S Chavan has been posted as Joint Secretary, Revenue Stamps and Forest Department at Mantralaya.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 06:59 IST

