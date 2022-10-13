MEA's Dr Adarsh Swaika appointed India's next ambassador to Kuwait

Dr Adarsh Swaika, a joint secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed India's next to .

"Dr Adarsh Swaika (IFS: 2002), presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next of to the State of Kuwait," an MEA release said.

He is expected to take up his assignment shortly.

Avtar Singh, a Director in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as India's next to the Republic of Guinea.

"Avtar Singh (YOA: 2006), presently Director in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of to the Republic of Guinea," an MEA release said.

It said that Singh is expected to take up his assignment shortly.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)