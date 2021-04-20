Maharashtra: Grocery, vegetable shops to be open only between 7-11 am

-
Grocery and food shops will remain open only between 7 am to 11 am till May 1, the Maharashtra government announced on Tuesday as part of its efforts to curb the alarming rise in coronavirus cases.
The new restrictions will come into effect from 8 pm on Tuesday and remain effective till 7 am on May 1.
The state has been adding more than 50,000 COVID-19 cases daily over the last two weeks. Various other restrictions are already in place under the state's 'Break the chain' program to control the spread of the virus.
The latest order was issued by the Disaster Management and Relief and Rehabilitation department.
"All grocery, vegetable shops, fruit vendors, dairies, bakeries, confectioneries, all types of food shops including chicken, mutton, poultry, fish and eggs, shops related to agricultural implements and farm produce, pet food shops, shops related to materials for impending rainy season" will remain open from 7 am to 11 am, said the order.
Home delivery from such shops may be allowed between 7 am to 8 pm, but the time window can be changed by local authorities, it said.
Local authorities can include additional services or entities in the essential services category only after the consent of the state Disaster Management Authority, the order said.
