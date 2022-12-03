JUST IN
President Murmu presents national award to 52 people with disabilities
No curfew in Mumbai, section 144 imposed to ensure peace, says police
Delhi set for high-stake MCD polls; 14.5 million electors eligible to vote
Court discharges Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi in 2020 Delhi riots case
HC seeks Delhi govt's response on compensation to manual scavengers' kin
India never favours war, violence; not neutral to injustice: Rajnath Singh
Hearing of defamation case against Rahul Gandhi adjourned to Jan 7
PM Modi to inaugurate Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway on Dec 11
Gujarat opposes SC bail pleas of some convicts in Godhra train burning case
TN CM Stalin announces Rs 500 hike in pension to differently-abled citizens
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
President Murmu presents national award to 52 people with disabilities
President Droupadi Murmu on two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh from Sunday
Business Standard

Maharashtra logs 37 new Covid-19 cases, zero fatality; active tally at 328

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 37 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 81,35,937, an official from the state health department said

Topics
Maharashtra | Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

coronavirus
Photo: PTI

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 37 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 81,35,937, an official from the state health department said.

The toll remained unchanged at 1,48,407, while the count of recoveries reached 79,87,202 after 69 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, the official said.

With 10,552 swab samples tested in the last 24 hours, the number of tests conducted across the state so far rose to 8,56,74,603, he said.

As per the health department's report, Pune circle reported the highest 16 fresh cases, followed by Mumbai (15), Aurangabad (4) and Nashik and Nagpur circle one each.

The state now has 328 active cases, of which Pune has the highest 130 cases, followed by 58 and 51 cases in Thane and Mumbai districts respectively, it said.

The recovery rate is at 98.17 per cent, while the fatality rate is1.82 per cent, the report said.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,35,937; fresh cases 37; death toll 148407; recoveries 79,87,202; active cases 328; total tests 8,56,74,603.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Maharashtra

First Published: Sat, December 03 2022. 19:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU