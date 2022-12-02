JUST IN
BJP, Congress MLAs accuse Odisha govt of 'hiding' Covid death figure
Top Headlines: One licence for insurance biz, amendment in IBC, and more
Developing uniform process for EWS admission in pvt schools: Delhi govt
India-Israel natural allies, share deep resonance of arts-culture: Herzog
Goa will soon emerge as creative capital of India, says CM Pramod Sawant
1,162 children jabbed against measles in Mumbai; city reports 23 new cases
RWAs will have their own mini councillors if AAP wins MCD polls: Kejriwal
No Dutch prosecutors won't appeal sole acquittal in 2014 MH17 trial
Nadda flags off 51 chariots from Jaipur during launch of Jan Aakrosh Yatra
World's 1st intra-nasal vaccine for Covid gets CDSCO nod for emergency use
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Top Headlines: One licence for insurance biz, amendment in IBC, and more
BJP uses central agencies to weaken opposition parties: Telangana Minister
Business Standard

BJP, Congress MLAs accuse Odisha govt of 'hiding' Covid death figure

Opposition BJP and Congress MLAs on Thursday accused the BJD government in Odisha of 'hiding' the actual Covid death figure

Topics
Bharatiya Janata Party | Coronavirus | Odisha

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

covid, covid vaccine, coronavirus

Opposition BJP and Congress MLAs on Thursday accused the BJD government in Odisha of 'hiding' the actual COVID death figure.

The opposition members made the allegation after a written reply by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallick to a question of BJP MLA Naba Charan Majhi in the assembly.

The minister, in her statement, mentioned that 20,000 people have died due to the COVID-19 pandemic between 2020 and so far in 2022.

BJP's chief whip Mohan Majhi said the state government's health department dashboard showed that a total of 9,204 people in Odisha have lost their lives due to the pandemic till December 1 this year, while 53 people died due to reasons other than COVID.

This two data show how the government is hiding facts. There were gross irregularities in the COVID-19 management for which so many people died," Majhi said, adding that the actual death toll could be more than the figure stated by the minister.

Congress member SS Saluja said there is no doubt now that the government has been "hiding" the COVID-19 death figure.

The minister, however, claimed that the government does not hide facts.

If the opposition parties have any evidence, they must place it before the people, she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bharatiya Janata Party

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 08:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU