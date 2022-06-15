Maharashtra logs 4,024 new Covid cases in a day, including 2,293 in Mumbai

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 4,024 new cases, a 36 per cent rise over the previous day, and two pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said.

Four new cases of B.A.5 variant of were also detected in the state, it added.

On Tuesday, the state had recorded 2,956 cases and four fatalities.

New B.A.5 cases were reported from Mumbai, Thane, Navi and Pune, and all four patients were in the age group of 19 to 36 years, the department said.

All four tested COVID-19 positive during May 26 to June 9, and their condition was stable, said the official release.

The active caseload in the state stands at 19,261 now.

on Wednesday reported 2,293 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily count since January 23, and one fresh death linked to the infection, the city civic body said.

With these additions, the tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 10,85,882, while the death toll increased to 19,576, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin.

The metropolis has crossed the 2,000 daily case mark after almost five months.

On January 23, had logged 2,550 COVID-19 cases and 13 fatalities.

The financial capital had recorded 1,724 cases and two deaths due to the disease on Tuesday.

