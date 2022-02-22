Maharashtra logs less than 1,000 Covid-19 cases; active tally below 15,000

reported less than 1,000 fresh cases at 806 on Monday, a drop from 1,437 registered a day ago, and four more deaths linked to the infection, while 2,696 patients were discharged following recovery, the state health department said.

Also, 53 new infections of the Omicron varaint were reported in the state. With this, the overall tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 78,59,237, while the death toll jumped to 1,43,586, the department said in a bulletin. Generally, the state registers a drop in new COVID-19 cases on Mondays as compared to other days due to less number of COVID-19 tests conducted over the weekends. As per the bulletin, the number of recovered cases in increased to 76,97,135 after 2,696 patients were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 14,525 active cases. On Sunday, the state had recorded 1,437 cases and six fatalities. On Monday, 53 new Omicron infections were reported in the state. Of those, 31 were from Pune city, 19 from Ahmednagar, two from Pune rural and one from Latur district, the bulletin said. With this, the tally of Omicron infections jumped to 4,509. Out of these, 3,994 patients have been already discharged following a negative RT-PCR test, it said. The fatality rate in the state is 1.82 per cent, while the recovery rate is 97.94 per cent, the department said. Currently, 1,76,378 people are in home isolation and another 1,036 in institutional quarantine, the bulletin said. With 57,103 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples examined so far in rose to 7,72,89,104, it said. Maharashtra's positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, is 1.41 per cent, the bulletin said. The Pune administrative region recorded 251 new cases followed by Mumbai region (170), Nashik (127), Nagpur (97), Akola (72), Kolhapur (61), Aurangabad (15) and the Latur region (15), it said. Of the four fatalities, the Pune region reported three and the Mumbai region one. An administrative region consists of multiple districts. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 78,59,237; fresh cases 806; death toll 1,43,586; recoveries 76,97,135; active cases 14,525, total tests 7,72,89,104.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)