Gujarat reports 347 new Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths; active tally below 5,000

recorded 347 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, raising its overall tally to 12,20,909, and six more deaths linked to the infection, while 887 patients were discharged following recovery, the state health department said.

With six more deaths in the last 24 hours, the number of coronavirus fatalities rose to 10,902, it said. At the same time, 887 new recoveries pushed up the number of such cases to 12,05,543, said the department in a release. The number of active cases in the state fell further to 4,464, out of which 40 patients are on ventilator support. District-wise, Ahmedabad reported 132 new cases, Vadodara 59, Rajkot 25, Gandhinagar 18, and Surat 15, among others. Vadodara reported the highest number of three fresh fatalities, Jamnagar two and Ahmedabad one, the health department said.

As many as 1.60 lakh patients were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the number of doses administered so far in to 10.22 crore, the release said. The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported two recoveries, but no new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, officials said. The UT's tally of recovered cases rose to 11,400, while the count of confirmed cases remained unchanged at 11,407, they said. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,20,909, new cases 347, death toll 10,902, discharged 12,05,543, active cases 4,464, people tested so far - figures not released.

