Delhi reports 360 Covid cases, 4 fatalities; positivity rate drops below 1%

-
ALSO READ
India administers lowest number of coronavirus tests in a month
Molbio Diagnostics developing more tests for Truenat platform
Mumbai sees 419 Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths; tests near 10 million mark
Covid tests in Delhi 3 times the number recommended by ICMR: Jain
Australia regulator to review price hike in Covid-19 antigen tests
-
Delhi on Monday reported 360 coronavirus cases and four fatalities, while the positivity rate dropped below one per cent for the first time since December 28 last year, according to data shared by the health department.
Out of these 360 cases, 86 pertain to earlier weeks that were added on the ICMR portal on Sunday, the department said.
The number of tests conducted a day ago stood at 38,136, while 706 patients were discharged in a span of 24 hours, the bulletin said.
The national capital's case tally now stands at 18,56,5117, and the death toll is at 26,105, it stated.
Delhi on Sunday reported 570 cases with a positivity rate of 1.04 per cent and four fatalities. On Saturday, it had logged 635 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, while the positivity rate was at 1.13 per cent.
The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on a decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.
The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.
Amid the decline in daily cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, the number of patients under home-isolation has also significantly fallen in the last two weeks.
The number of home-isolation cases on February 1 stood at 12,312, and on February 19, it dipped to 1,721. On Sunday, it rose to 1,742.
The number of containment zones has come down to 8,283, according to official figures shared by the health department.
The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic was largely due to the Omicron variant of the virus which is highly transmissible.
There are 15,299 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals and 251, or 1.64 per cent, of them were occupied. A total of 209 Covid patients were in hospitals, including 93 on oxygen support. Out of these 93 patients, 23 were on ventilator.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU