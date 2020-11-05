Maharashtra minister pushes for firecracker-free Diwali amid pandemic

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra set up adequate Covid-19 treatment facilities: Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra: Panel formed to cap charges for CT scans for Covid-19 patients
Covid-19: Second wave unlikely but Maharashtra prepared, says Tope
Exercising caution on reopening places of worship: Maharashtra CM
Won't tolerate attempts to 'finish off' Bollywood: Uddhav Thackeray
-
Maharashtra health minister Rajesh
Tope on Thursday said he favours a firecracker-free Diwali this year to reduce air pollution and prevent rise in coronavirus cases.
In a media statement released here following a review meeting with officials and members of a task-force set up to tackle the pandemic, Tope said he would take up the issue with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Firecracker emissions create a heavy layer of smoke in the air, which can cause breathing problems, he said.
Moreover, as a precautionary measure to counter a second wave of COVID-19, the state government has decided to increase fever surveillance in the state, Tope said.
"Considering the onset of winter, the state government plans to increase fever surveillance across the state for early detection of the COVID-19 infection," he said.
The government will also increase testing at malls, shopping complexes, grocery shops and public transport, among others, as these locations have been identified as "super- spreaders", the minister said.
Apart from this, the state government has decided to extend the decision to reserve 80 per cent beds in private hospitals for COVID-19 patients, he added.
On Thursday, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally crossed the 17 lakh-mark. Over the past few days, the state's daily count of infections has dropped below 10,000.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU