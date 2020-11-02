Covid-19: Second wave unlikely but Maharashtra prepared, says Tope

-
A second wave of COVID-19
infections was unlikely but Maharashtra was ready to tackle it if such a situation arises, state health minister Rajesh Tope said on Monday.
He said testing in Maharashtra had increased while the civic body in Mumbai was providing free tests at 44 places.
Tope said a decision on opening places of worship would be taken by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the appropriate time.
Jalna on Monday reported 57 COVID-19 cases, taking its caseload to 10,905, while five deaths increased the toll to 293.
So far, 10,025 people have been discharged, said an official.
