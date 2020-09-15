Maharashtra: Panel formed to cap charges for CT scans for Covid-19 patients

Public Health



Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday announced that a committee has been appointed to cap charges for CT scans for COVID-19 patients.

The four-member committee headed by Dr Sudhakar Shinde, the chief executive officer of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Aarogya Yojana, will submit its report in the next seven days.

"Some patients need to undergo CT scans but there have been complaints that private hospitals were charging exorbitantly for such tests. To address these concerns, the government decided to set up a committee," an official from the state health department said.

