Maharashtra rains: Red alert in Raigad; over 1,000 people evacuated

A red alert has been sounded in Raigad district of Maharashtra, warning of heavy to extremely rainfall till Friday, prompting the district administration to shift over 1,000 people from 20 villages to safer places.
The district received an average rainfall of 58 mm in the last 24 hours, Collector Nidhi Choudhary said in a release.
She said in view of the prediction of heavy downpour, a red alert has been issued in the district for Thursday and Friday and an orange alert for June 12 and 13.
Since there is a risk of landslides due to heavy rains, 1,139 people from 20 villages have been shifted to safer places, she said.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Saturday confirmed the arrival of the south-west monsoon in Maharashtra at Harnai in the coastal Ratnagiri district.
