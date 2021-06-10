Covid slowed construction of Delhi's 1st smog tower, ready by Aug 15: Rai

-
ALSO READ
Air Quality Commission directs enforcement of dust control measure in Delhi
PM2.5 air pollution claimed 54,000 lives in Delhi last year: Study
Delhi will focus on public participation to reduce air pollution: Gopal Rai
Improving India's air may prevent 7% of pregnancy losses: Lancet
Air quality improved during Covid lockdown in India, study shows
-
Environment Minister Gopla Rai on Thursday said the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the construction work of Delhi's first smog tower at Connaught Place and it will now be ready by August 15.
The Delhi cabinet had approved the project in October last year. The 20-metre-tall structure, being set up to improve air quality in a radius of around 1 km, was supposed to be ready by June 15.
"The COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the construction work of the smog tower, the first-of-its-kind in India. The work is being expedited. Now, it will be ready by August 15," Rai told reporters here.
He also said that many experts have different views about the efficacy of smog towers.
"This is a pilot project. Experts will monitor its utility and thereafter, the government will take a call on building more such structures," he said.
Tata Projects Limited (TPL) is implementing the Rs 20-crore project on the ground with technical support from Indian Institute of Technology Bombay. National Building Construction Corporation India Ltd. has been appointed as project management consultant.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU