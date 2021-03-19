Maharashtra ranks second in Covid-19 vaccination in India: State Health min

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus surge in Maharashtra: Udhhav's 'majboori' & other key updates
Health workers, police to get Covid-19 shots on priority in Maharashtra
BMC officials conduct health check-up of Maharashtra CM, his family
Maharashtra govt extends lockdown till Jan 1 due to coronavirus surge
3,791 new coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra, 46 more fatalities
-
Maharashtra Health Minister
Rajesh Tope on Thursday said the state is at the second position in COVID-19 vaccination, next only to Rajasthan.
"The state has ranked second at the national level in COVID-19 vaccination. Rajasthan is ahead of us," he said in a tweet.
"The state is also low on vaccine going waste. It is six per cent in Maharashtra as against some states in the country where the figure is as high as 20 per cent. We are trying to achieve zero wastage of vaccines and steps are being taken in this direction," Tope said.
As many as 36,39,989 people have been vaccinated in Maharashtra since the drive commenced on January 16. As per the data compiled on Thursday, over 2.7 lakh people received COVID-19 vaccine shots on Wednesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU