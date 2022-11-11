JUST IN
COP27: Joe Biden says climate crisis is about 'very life of the planet'
Youth must generate employment, fulfil 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision: Gadkari
Winter session may commence in first week of Dec in old Parliament building
J&K govt working to ensure equal rights, opportunities for all: LG Sinha
Top Indian unicorn founders, venture capitalists back Green Startup Pledge
Delhi-NCR air quality deteriorating, GRAP stage III curbs to continue: CAQM
Asian Championships: Lovlina, Parveen strike gold, Minakshi bags silver
Online portal for filing RTI applications 'practically ready', says SC
India's first privately-built rocket 'Vikram-S' set for November 15 launch
Top court issues notice to Centre over delay in judicial appointments
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
COP27: Joe Biden says climate crisis is about 'very life of the planet'
Business Standard

Maharashtra records 169 new Covid cases, 2 deaths, 222 recoveries in a day

State health department data showed the fatality rate was 1.82% and the recovery rate was 98.16%

Topics
Coronavirus | Maharashtra | Delta variant of coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Unsplash/Mufid Majnun
Photo: Unsplash/Mufid Majnun

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 169 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, which took the state's tally to 81, 34,150 and the toll to 1,48,400, a health official said.

On Thursday, the state had logged 169 cases, he pointed out.

The deaths took place in Raigad and Akola, while Mumbai led with 41 cases, the official said.

The recovery count increased by 222 in the last 24 hours and touched 79,84,581, leaving the state with an active caseload of 1,169, he said.

State health department data showed the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent and the recovery rate was 98.16 per cent.

So far, 8,54,09,118 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Maharashtra, including 15,929 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

Maharashtra coronavirus figures for the day: Fresh cases: 169; Fatality: 2; Active cases: 1,619; Tests: 15,929.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 21:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU