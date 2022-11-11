JUST IN
India records 842 new Covid infections; active cases dip to 12,752

The death toll climbed to 5,30,520 with six fatalities which includes five reconciled by Kerala

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

India logged 842 new coronavirus infections taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,64,810, while the active cases dipped to 12,752, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 5,30,520 with six fatalities which includes five reconciled by Kerala. One death has been reported from Rajasthan in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprises 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.78 per cent, according to the ministry website.

A decrease of 435 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to

4,41,21,538, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 219.77 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 09:55 IST

