Maharashtra records 182 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death; active tally at 1,027

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 182 new COVID-19 cases, including 100 in Mumbai, and one death, in Parbhani, taking the state's tally to 78,78,175 and the toll to 1,47,845, a health official said.
On Monday, the addition to the overall coronavirus tally and the toll was 92 and one, respectively, he pointed out.
So far, 77,29,303 persons have recovered from the infection, including 170 in the last 24 hours, leaving the state with an active caseload of 1,027, he said.
State health department data showed Sangli, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Latur, Osmanabad, Akola, Amravati, Yavatmal, Wardha, Bhandara Gondia districts have no active case at present.
It also revealed that the coronavirus fatality rate was 1.87 per cent and the recovery rate was 98.11 per cent.
The department said 24,158 coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours took the overall number of samples examined so far to 8,02,50,528.
Maharashtra coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 78,78,175; fresh cases 182; death toll 1,47,845; recoveries 77,29,303; active cases 1,027; total tests 8,02,50,528.
