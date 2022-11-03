JUST IN
Business Standard

Maharashtra records 259 new Covid cases, one fatality; active count 1,705

As 18,011 tests were conducted in the state in the 24 last hours, the cumulative test count rose to 8,53,04,441

Topics
Coronavirus | Maharashtra | Delta variant of coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Unsplash/Mufid Majnun
Photo: Unsplash/Mufid Majnun

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 259 fresh coronavirus positive cases and one death, which took its overall infection count to 81,32,724 and toll to 1,48,390, the state health department said.

On Wednesday, the state had recorded 295 cases and two fatalities.

A total of 211 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recovery count to 79,82,629. The state's COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.15, it said.

Maharashtra's fatality rate is 1.82 per cent and the number of active cases stood at 1,705.

Mumbai recorded 62 new cases and one fatality. Pune city saw 35 new cases, followed by 23 in Thane, 22 in Navi Mumbai.

As 18,011 tests were conducted in the state in the 24 last hours, the cumulative test count rose to 8,53,04,441.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases: 81,32,724, fresh cases: 259, death toll: 1,48,390, active cases: 1,705; recoveries: 79,82,629, tests so far: 8,53,04,441.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 20:30 IST

