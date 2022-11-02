JUST IN
Business Standard

Maharashtra records 295 new coronavirus cases, two more deaths in a day

The health department said 17,605 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, raising their total count to in the state to 8,52,86,430

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Unsplash/Mufid Majnun
Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 295 fresh coronavirus cases and two more deaths linked to the infection, while 201 patients recovered in the state, the health department said.

With these additions, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 81,32,465, while the toll increased to 1,48,389, the department said in a bulletin. The state had recorded 257 cases and one coronavirus-related fatality on Tuesday. Among the new cases, Mumbai accounted for 85 infections and one death, said the department. The second death linked to the respiratory illness in the last 24 hours was reported from Pune city, said the bulletin. It said 201 COVID-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 79,82,418 and leaving the state with 1,658 active cases. The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stood at 98.15 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent, said the department. The health department said 17,605 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, raising their total count to in the state to 8,52,86,430.

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 23:54 IST

