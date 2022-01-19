Maharashtra records 39,207 new Covid-19 cases; no new Omicron infections

-
ALSO READ
4 journalists at shut Hong Kong paper Apple Daily charged with collusion
Hong Kong police arrest former senior editor at now-defunct Apple Daily
UK sees record highest daily Covid cases at 78,610 amid Omicron spread
Maharashtra logs 26,538 new Covid-19 cases, Omicron tally rises to 797
US sets grim new record for daily Covid-19 cases amid Omicron surge
-
Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 39,207 new coronavirus infections, 26 per cent more than the previous day, and 53 pandemic-related deaths, the health department said here. No new case of the highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus was reported in the state since Monday evening, it said in a statement. The coronavirus caseload of the state rose to 72,82,128, while the death toll reached 1,41,885.
So far 1,860 Omicron patients have been detected in the state, and 1,001 of them have already recovered. On Monday, Maharashtra had reported 31,111 new COVID-19 cases and 24 fatalities. Since Monday evening, 38,824 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of recovered persons to 68,68,816. The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stands at 94.32 per cent. The number of active cases is 2,67,659.
The state's case positivity rate is 20.05 per cent. Positivity rate indicates the percentage of people testing positive in the tests conducted.
Maharashtra's case fatality rate is 1.94 per cent.
Currently, 23,44,919 people are in home quarantine and 2,960 persons are in institutional quarantine. With 1,95,542 coronavirus tests conducted since Monday evening, the number of samples tested so far rose to 7,23,20,366. The Mumbai region, which comprises the metropolis and its satellite cities, recorded 13,053 new cases on Tuesday. Pune region recorded 13,275 cases. It was followed by Nashik region (4,498 cases), Nagpur (3,609), Kolhapur (1,557), Latur (1,298), Aurangabad (1,005) and the Akola region (912 cases). A region consists of a set of districts. Of 53 new fatalities, the Mumbai region reported 17 deaths, followed by 13 deaths each in Pune and Kolhapur regions, four in Latur, three in Nagpur, two in Nashik and one in Akola region. Aurangabad region did not report any new COVID-19-related death. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 72,82,128; New cases 39,207; Death toll 1,41,885; Recoveries 68,68,816; Active cases 2,67,659, Total tests 7,23,20,366.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU