Pune district records 11,748 new Covid-19 cases and eight deaths

Maharashtra's Pune district on Tuesday recorded 11,748 new COVID-19 cases, taking its overall tally to 12,69,341, while the toll rose by eight to touch 19,310, an official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was over 37 per cent, he said. As many as 6,075 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, the official said. "Of the 11,748 new cases, 6,320 were reported from Pune city, 3,159 from Pimpri-Chinchwad and 2,269 from rural and cantonment areas. The active tally stood at 68,834, of which 2,517 patients are hospitalized," he said. On Monday, the district had recorded 7,708 COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths linked to the infection.

