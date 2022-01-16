Maharashtra records 42,462 Covid-19 cases, 23 deaths in 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
4 journalists at shut Hong Kong paper Apple Daily charged with collusion
Hong Kong police arrest former senior editor at now-defunct Apple Daily
UK sees record highest daily Covid cases at 78,610 amid Omicron spread
Maharashtra logs 26,538 new Covid-19 cases, Omicron tally rises to 797
US sets grim new record for daily Covid-19 cases amid Omicron surge
-
Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 42,462 new coronavirus infections, 749 less than Friday, besides 23 deaths, the state health department said.
The number of recovered cases surged to 67,60,514 after 39,646 patients were discharged during the day. The overall caseload rose to 71,70,483, and death toll reached 1,41,779.
Also, 125 new Omicron cases came to light in the state during the day, raising the tally of such infections to 1,730. Between Thursday and Friday, new COVID-19 cases had decreased by 3,195, compared to which Saturday's fall was smaller. As many as 879 Omicron patients have fully recovered so far.
Coronavirus case fatality rate in the state is 1.97 per cent while recovery rate is 94.28 per cent. Of 125 new cases of the highly contagious variant Omicron, 24 were reported from Mumbai, 39 from Nagpur, 11 from Pune, 20 from Mira Bhayndar, nine from Amravati, five from Akola, three from Pimpri Chinchwad while two each came from Aurangabad, Jalna, rural parts of Pune and Ahmednagar and one each from Nashik, Kolhapur, Latur, Satara, Thane city and Wardha, the report said. Of 42,462 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths reported on Saturday, 10,661 infections and 11 fatalities were reported from Mumbai city alone. The tally of active cases increased to 2,64,441. Currently, 22,10,108 people are in home quarantine and 6,102 persons are in institutional quarantine. As many as 2,00,156 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative tally to 7,17,64,226. The Mumbai region, which comprises the metropolis and its satellite cities, recorded 20,924 new cases. It was followed by the Pune region (11,519 new cases), Nashik (2,917 cases), Nagpur (3,021), Kolhapur (1,388), Latur (1,093), Aurangabad (867) and the Akola region (733 cases). Of 23 deaths, the Mumbai region reported 14 fatalities followed by four in Pune, two in Nashik and Kolhapur each and one death in Akola region. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 71,70,483; fresh cases 42,462; death toll 1,41,779; recoveries 67,60,514; active cases 2,64,441, total tests 7,17,64,226.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU